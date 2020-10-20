More Rain and Snow on the Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of the area through this evening. The rain and snow will gradually come to an end tonight with temperatures falling into the 20′s for overnight lows. It’ll be slightly cooler north and east of Sioux Falls where accumulating snowfall occurred today.

Over the next few days, we’re going to be tracking three systems that will bring precipitation to the area. We’ll break these down:

The first one will be in the form a brief and light rain/snow mix through the day tomorrow. This shouldn’t cause many hassles. This will keep our temperatures stuck in the 30′s north and 40′s south.

The second system will move in for late Wednesday night and into Thursday. The precipitation type will stay as rain in the southern portions of the area with a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time, but no accumulation is anticipated. The colder temperatures once more will be felt in northern South Dakota leading to some snowfall accumulations in extreme northern South Dakota where as much as 2-4″ will be possible and even higher amounts as you cross into North Dakota. This will all wrap up by Thursday evening.

Friday will be quiet with temperatures only reaching the 30′s across the region and lows that night dipping into the teens along with some lower double digits in northern South Dakota. This will lead to our third and final system we’re tracking in this forecast period which will look to be in the form of snow. This looks to arrive Saturday evening and continue through Sunday morning. Accumulations are looking possible at this point, but since it’s still several days out stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track this system as it does have some time to change as far as the path is concerned.

We’ll dry our next week as temperatures gradually warm back up into the 40′s by the end of next week for much of the region.

