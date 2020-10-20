Murdo woman sentenced for meth distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota woman will spend two years behind bars after she was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

Forty-one-year-old Harvi Lynn Sharp Butte was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The conviction stemmed from an incident in 2019 when prosecutors say Sharp Butte conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of meth on the reservation. In March 2019, Sharp Butte and a co-conspirator were arrested after law enforcement uncovered a handgun, over $12,000 in cash, and a small amount of meth in their vehicle near Mission.

Officials say the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. It is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

