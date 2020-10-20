Advertisement

Murdo woman sentenced for meth distribution

justice
justice(wcax)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota woman will spend two years behind bars after she was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

Forty-one-year-old Harvi Lynn Sharp Butte was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The conviction stemmed from an incident in 2019 when prosecutors say Sharp Butte conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of meth on the reservation. In March 2019, Sharp Butte and a co-conspirator were arrested after law enforcement uncovered a handgun, over $12,000 in cash, and a small amount of meth in their vehicle near Mission.

Officials say the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. It is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attendance at South Dakota State Fair down nearly 50% from 2019

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Attendance at the South Dakota State Fair was down significantly in 2020 as the event was weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Downtown Sioux Falls hosting trick-or-treating event Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Several downtown Sioux Falls businesses are teaming up to host a Halloween event this weekend.

News

Sioux Falls airport to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment event

Updated: 2 hours ago
Travelers in the Sioux Falls area will soon have a chance to enroll in a program that allows them to get through airport security more quickly.

News

Man who raised concerns about hospital bed availability dies from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The De Smet man who raised questions about availability of hospital beds in Sioux Falls during his battle with COVID-19 has died from the disease.

Latest News

News

7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more South Dakotans as active cases continued to rise Tuesday.

News

Brookings implements emergency snow route advisory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The city of Brookings is enacting an emergency snow route advisory after the city was hit with an October snowfall Tuesday morning.

News

Slippery roads lead to several crashes Tuesday morning in eastern South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Several parts of the region are dealing with a taste of winter weather Tuesday morning, leading to a number of crashes in the area.

News

Sioux Falls organization builds housing for South Dakota victims of human trafficking

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The organization Call to Freedom is working to build new housing for victims of human trafficking.

News

Tribes make new move to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out.

News

Fargo mayor issues mask mandate for city

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The mayor of Fargo has used his emergency powers to issue a mandatory mask order requiring the wearing of face coverings in the city to stem the spread of COVID-19.