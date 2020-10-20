Nashville musician debuts song about having pride in your country

SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) - Dustin Collins released a new song Tuesday called “Stand for the Flag." The Nashville musician said the song serves as a reminder to have pride in your country and doing that shouldn’t tear people apart.

“For me, it makes no difference what you choose to believe in, politically or otherwise. I can respect anyone who uses their first amendment right. It’s your constitutional privilege to disagree with me, and this flag represents your freedom to do exactly that. A lot of people have forgotten that, but I haven’t and I won’t apologize for it, either,” Collins said.

He was in South Dakota over the weekend pheasant hunting and performing in Bruce.

South Dakota you were wonderful!!! Had such an awesome weekend of shows and hunting!!! Be sure to pre save my new single #StandForTheFlag before Tuesday https://t.co/VlyC9g8Z4o #hunting #pheasants #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/550Q4m45xI — Dustin Collins (@Dustincollins88) October 19, 2020

