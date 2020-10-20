Nashville musician debuts song about having pride in your country
SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) - Dustin Collins released a new song Tuesday called “Stand for the Flag." The Nashville musician said the song serves as a reminder to have pride in your country and doing that shouldn’t tear people apart.
“For me, it makes no difference what you choose to believe in, politically or otherwise. I can respect anyone who uses their first amendment right. It’s your constitutional privilege to disagree with me, and this flag represents your freedom to do exactly that. A lot of people have forgotten that, but I haven’t and I won’t apologize for it, either,” Collins said.
He was in South Dakota over the weekend pheasant hunting and performing in Bruce.
