Rush Limbaugh says he faces setback in terminal lung cancer fight

Rush Limbaugh is shown with first lady Melania Trump after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February. The conservative radio host told listeners he faces a setback in his terminal cancer fight.
Rush Limbaugh is shown with first lady Melania Trump after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February. The conservative radio host told listeners he faces a setback in his terminal cancer fight.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh gave an update on his terminal stage 4 lung cancer fight on Monday.

Limbaugh was diagnosed in February. Before this week, he said his cancer “had been reduced and had become manageable.”

But on Monday, Limbaugh told his listeners he’s had a setback in his prognosis, and the cancer had progressed.

The 69-year-old said his doctors changed his medications in “hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible.”

Limbaugh has been hosting “The Rush Limbaugh Show” in national syndication for more than 30 years.

Trump appeared on his show two weeks ago in lieu of the canceled second presidential debate.

