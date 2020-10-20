Sioux Falls organization builds housing for South Dakota victims of human trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The non-profit organization Call to Freedom is dedicated to helping victims of human trafficking in the Sioux Falls area and South Dakota, providing food, health care, counseling and housing for the victims; a service Call to Freedom is expanding upon with the housing project planned for 2021.

The building two years in the planning will be made up of 12 condominium homes, allowing for more space for victims to reconnect with children and plan long-term stays. Call to Freedom’s intention of owning such a housing option is crucial, to allow victims all the time they need to recuperate and recover from the trauma caused by the human trafficking such victims have escaped from, giving the freed to recover with a roof over their heads for six months or two years.

Several organizations are helping accomplish the goal of building this housing complex, lining up contractors for various construction stages. However, Call to Freedom is still looking for donations of funds, materials, and time to help turn the housing dream into a reality.

Such a project helps combat a large issue for the city of Sioux Falls and South Dakota. Because of location, human trafficking is a huge problem in the area.

“Sioux Falls is located at the intersection of I-29 and I-90, this creates such a hub for traffickers to really go any direction, we see a lot of people that come from Chicago, Omaha, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and most recently, California,” Said Michelle Treasure, the Director of Outreach at Call to Freedom.

It is an issue that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and months of driving people indoors.

“We’ve seen a big increase in online grooming on apps like Snapchat, Facebook and other sites that have popped up since Covid-19 has come into our region,” said Treasure.

She added that the way organizations like Call to Freedom fight human trafficking are by educating the community, showing that groups like theirs are still operating during the pandemic, and offering a way out. To help by volunteering or donating to the housing project, visit the Call to Freedom website.

