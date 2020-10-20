Advertisement

Slippery roads lead to several crashes Tuesday morning in eastern South Dakota

A vehicle in the ditch along I-29 just north of Dell Rapids Tuesday morning.
A vehicle in the ditch along I-29 just north of Dell Rapids Tuesday morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several parts of the region are dealing with a taste of winter weather Tuesday morning, leading to a number of crashes in the area.

A weather system is dropping precipitation across eastern and northern South Dakota as it slowly moved east. While the Sioux Falls area saw only rain Tuesday morning, areas slightly farther north experienced sleet and snow. The cutoff between rain and snow appeared to be around Dell Rapids.

Several accidents were reported in the area, especially along I-29. A Dakota News Now crew spotted an SUV in the ditch on the Interstate about a mile north of the Dell Rapids exit. We have received reports of other crashes farther north, including a semi jackknifed across the Interstate near the Madison exit.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map shows slippery condition from Dell Rapids to the North Dakota border. In northern South Dakota, the slippery conditions extend as far west as the Ipswich.

You can follow the latest weather updates from the Dakota News Now weather team here.

What are conditions like in your area? Submit your photos here.

