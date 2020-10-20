State lawmakers encourage people to vote at rotary meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just 15 days until the November election, the presidential candidates aren’t the only ones making a last-minute pitch to voters.

Republican and democratic state lawmakers stopped by Monday’s Rotary meeting in Sioux Falls.

Lawmakers talked about party platforms, including approaches to South Dakota’s economy which continues to push forward amid the pandemic but they did agree on one thing.

“In this time of hyper-partisanship, at least on the national level, we can do a lot better job. Politicians can do a better job. Americans can do a better job of being civil and exercising that right to vote’s very important,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Jamie Smith

“There have been great, large turnouts in the past. I think back to the election of 2004 when John Thune defeated Tom Daschle. We had a record turnout that year, 16 years ago. So, people have been turning out at various times and we’re glad that lots of people are voting this year,” said Asst. Majority Leader Sen. Jim Bolin.

Monday was also the last day to register to vote for the November election in South Dakota.

