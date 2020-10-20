Stenberg finishes high school career as State champion in “AA” golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -First place at the state golf tournament was always first on Nash Stenberg’s mind. “I think it’s something you’ve got to do if you want to be a really accomplished player and feel like you’ve had a complete high school golf career,” Lincoln Senior Nash Stenberg says.

He began to pursue it in earnest in the sixth grade when he focused solely on playing golf, and it was very nearly derailed two years later when Stenberg broke his femur. “That was devastating but it kind of lit a fire in me and helped me be where I am now. It showed me to value the game and not take it for granted,” Nash says.

After a year of recovery Nash came back and began to rise at Lincoln. “His biggest part is he does hit the ball a long way, a long way. And lately now the short game has really come around. In golf you’ve got to have a very short term memory. And if he does have a bad shot or sprays a drive he can forget about that real easy,” Lincoln Golf Coach Jeff Halseth says.

And at the State meet. After finishing 47th as a freshman, 8th as a sophomore and runner-up last year, Stenberg entered the final round of his final state tournament in a four-way tie for first. “I knew that okay, the time is now to get going, and if I don’t I’m not going to have one of these under my belt. So I’m really proud of how I was able to keep it together and just rise to the occasion,” Nash says.

After helping the Patriots secure their second team championship in three years. “He was asking where are we sitting at? I said right now I think we’re sitting pretty good, you just need to go out and do your thing,” Halseth says.

Nash did just that, shooting a one under par to claim the individual title. “Feeling was just incredible. It was what I expected, probably a little better to be honest with you,” Stenberg says.

And make his own place in the record books. “If my kids go to Lincoln, or if I ever visit Lincoln, to see that 2020 name up in the rafters, and a championship trophy there in the foyer, that’s something that means a lot to me,” Nash says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.