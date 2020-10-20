Advertisement

Tribes make new move to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out.

The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes succeeded on their first attempt, only to have an appeals court overturn U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s shutdown order earlier this year.

Now, the Bismarck Tribune reports, they’re asking the judge to clarify his shutdown ruling from this summer to satisfy the appellate judges and then to again order the line to cease operations.

Pipeline operator Energy Transfer and the Army Corps of Engineers both maintain the pipeline is safe. They have have until Nov. 20 to file a formal response.

