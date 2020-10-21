3 new COVID-19 deaths, 582 additional cases reported in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday as active cases current hospitalizations continued to creep upward.

The three additional deaths bring total known deaths in South Dakota to 333. One victim was in their 60s, another in their 70s, the other was over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 35,044. Of those, 8,688 cases are active, an increase of of 257 from Tuesday.

Officials say the number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by three to 332. Currently, coronavirus patients occupy 12% of the state’s hospital beds and 22% of ICU beds. The Department of Health’s dashboard reports 36% of hospital beds are still available, while 32% of ICU beds are available.

