Balance has been the key to success for Eben’s Lions at Central Lyon/GLR

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Last week was a bye for most of the Iowa football teams in our area. The Lions of Central Lyon/George Little Rock are certainly anxious to get back out on the field Friday night when they host Unity Christian. Curtis Eben’s team has been playing great football with a win over arch rival West Lyon included on their resume.

The Lions have steam-rolled the majority of their opponents so far this season. But they haven’t just won because of the offense. So what has been the secret to their success so far this year? “Well it starts with our defense. They’ve been outstanding. We’ve got a good mix of our seniors along with some talented sophomore kids that have mixed in with these seniors really well. Overall we’re putting a lot of points on the board and the defense is playing good football and the mixture of what we can do from all 3 aspects of special teams offense and defense is pretty special," says head coach Curtis Eben.

You can tell Curtis was a great defensive player in his day for the team he now coaches and then the Cougars of U-S-F... It sure looks like the Lions are on a collision course to play their arch rivals once again in the playoffs. But first things first. Both teams need to win their games Friday night before they worry about a re-match of a very exciting Beef Bowl that could have gone either way.

