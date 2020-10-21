Advertisement

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

The merchandise in question had the state seal on it, which requires authorization from the South Dakota Secretary of State prior to being used.
Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site
Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site(https://store.kristiforgovernor.com)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign removed a piece of merchandise from its website Tuesday after the merchandise raised legal questions.

The merchandise in question was a zip-up hoodie featuring the South Dakota seal in the top left on the front of it. South Dakota Codified Law dictates the use of the official South Dakota State Seal must have “specific authorization from the secretary of state.” “A violation of this section is a Class 1 misdemeanor.”

For people or organizations approved to use the state seal, the Secretary of State charges them a royalty for the seal’s use.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office contacted the vendor of the sweatshirt. They were not aware that they needed permission to use the seal and promptly took it down “until they pay the fee.”

The Governor’s campaign, and the vendor have yet to offer comment on the matter.

This is a developing story.

Latest News

News

SFPD navigates pandemic to maintain service to community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Like most businesses, the Sioux Falls Police Department is adapting to employees being affected by COVID-19. The City’s police force has implemented safety protocols and taken other measures to battle the virus. The Sioux Falls Police Department is on duty 24/7 to protect the people of Sioux Falls, but unfortunately serving the community doesn’t protect officers from COVID-19.

News

Aberdeen digs out after storm brings wet and heavy snow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Tuesday's storm leaves significant amount of wet, heavy snow in Aberdeen and the northeast.

News

Attendance at South Dakota State Fair down nearly 50% from 2019

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Attendance at the South Dakota State Fair was down significantly in 2020 as the event was weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Murdo woman sentenced for meth distribution

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A South Dakota woman will spend two years behind bars after she was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

Latest News

News

Downtown Sioux Falls hosting trick-or-treating event Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Several downtown Sioux Falls businesses are teaming up to host a Halloween event this weekend.

News

Sioux Falls airport to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment event

Updated: 6 hours ago
Travelers in the Sioux Falls area will soon have a chance to enroll in a program that allows them to get through airport security more quickly.

News

Man who raised concerns about hospital bed availability dies from COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The De Smet man who raised questions about availability of hospital beds in Sioux Falls during his battle with COVID-19 has died from the disease.

News

7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more South Dakotans as active cases continued to rise Tuesday.

News

Brookings implements emergency snow route advisory

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The city of Brookings is enacting an emergency snow route advisory after the city was hit with an October snowfall Tuesday morning.

News

Slippery roads lead to several crashes Tuesday morning in eastern South Dakota

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Several parts of the region are dealing with a taste of winter weather Tuesday morning, leading to a number of crashes in the area.