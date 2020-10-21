Harrisburg School District starts school day Wednesday sheltering in place

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg School District leaders sent out a text message Wednesday morning to inform parents about a home invasion the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

School officials are leaving it up to parents to decide if they want to send their kids to school. All buildings will start the day by sheltering in place after students are inside. That means exterior doors will be locked. Absences will be excused.

Bus routes will run as normal for the schools. This decision to start the day with a shelter-in-place is because of a suspect who allegedly broke into a home Wednesday morning, fired a gun at the homeowner and then ran.

