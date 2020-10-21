Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspect

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect, who allegedly broke into a home and fired a gun at the homeowner Wednesday morning.

It happened west of Highway 115 on 272nd Street near Harrisburg.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page, warning people in Harrisburg to lock their doors and remove keys from their vehicles. Deputies said the suspect ran after firing shots at the homeowner.

If anyone sees any suspicious activity, they are being asked to not approach the suspect and call 911. The suspect was wearing all black and is considered armed and dangerous.

