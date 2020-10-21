Advertisement

Make-A-Wish South Dakota realigns with Montana chapter

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders from two regional chapters of Make-A-Wish realigned to become one last month.

The South Dakota and Montana chapters are now serving the Treasure State and Mount Rushmore State collectively as “Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana”.

According to a press release from the organization, Make-A-Wish South Dakota was recently presented with an opportunity to join the Montana chapter, which the release described as a “younger chapter with much potential.” Eventually, the Board of Directors from Make-A-Wish South Dakota unanimously voted in favor of the realignment following input from Make-A-Wish America and other stakeholders.

