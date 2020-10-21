Advertisement

MidAmerican Energy idles 46 wind turbines after blade woes

Mid-American Energy is investigating how the blade of a wind turbine broke off and crashed into a farm field in rural Adair county.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa-based electric utility says it has idled nearly four dozen power-generating wind turbines after huge blades broke off of two turbines in recent weeks.

The Des Moines Register reports that MidAmerican Energy has paused the use of 46 turbines it has identified as having similar blades, which are about 177 feet long and weigh 18,000 pounds.

The company acknowledged that one blade on a turbine near Paton fell Thursday into an empty field. In mid-September, another blade on a turbine near Adel crashed into a corn field. Similar incidents were reported in April and in October 2019 at Adair County wind farms. No one was hurt.

MidAmerican says it has isolated the issue to blades made by Danish manufacturer Vestas and is working with Vestas.

