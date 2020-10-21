Advertisement

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota has reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths, tying a single-day record set on May 28.

It’s possible that some of the 35 new deaths occurred sometime before Tuesday because it can take several days for deaths to be reported to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Minnesota was 11 as of Tuesday. The new deaths raised the state’s cumulative toll to 2,281, and 70% of those occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

The department also reported 1,082 new coronavirus infections, continuing this month’s trend of new case counts averaging more than 1,000.

