Mitchell man dies from injuries received in Oct. 7 car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Mitchell man has died from injuries he received in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Hopkins died Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Hopkins was injured in a crash Oct. 7 on S.D. Highway 37 near Ethan. He was driving a car south when the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a ditch, and hit a power pole. The Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash.

