Mitchell man dies from injuries received in Oct. 7 car crash
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Mitchell man has died from injuries he received in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month.
Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Hopkins died Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Hopkins was injured in a crash Oct. 7 on S.D. Highway 37 near Ethan. He was driving a car south when the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a ditch, and hit a power pole. The Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.
No one else was involved in the crash.
