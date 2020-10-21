Advertisement

More Rain, Snow Chances

Getting Even Colder
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we go through the rest of our Wednesday, there is a chance we could see a shower or a flurry. No snowfall accumulation is expected. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s to the north to the mid 40s in the south. We may even see a couple more 50s today in extreme southern parts of the region.

Overnight, a Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect for northern parts of the region. We will see some light to moderate snow move into primarily northern South Dakota. Snow and rain chances will increase across the region through Thursday. We’ll see mainly snow to the north and rain to the south. Some areas up to the north could see another three to six inches of fresh, wet snow. The wind will pick up a little, so reduced visibility may be an issue. Everything should clear out by Friday, but highs will struggle to make the mid 30s.

Over the weekend, there’s a chance we could see a little light snow up north and out west Saturday. A better chance for a little light snow for everyone will move in Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be right around freezing. Morning lows will be dropping into the teens. By Monday, most of us will struggle to make it out of the 20s for highs before we climb back into the mid to upper 30s by the middle of next week.

