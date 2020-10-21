Advertisement

O’Gorman, Washington and Chester get volleyball sweeps Tuesday night

Knights, Warriors and Flyers win on home floors
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS and CHESTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights hadn’t played on their home floor in almost a month. They played like they were glad to be there as sophomore Bergen Reilly led the Knights to a 3-0 sweep of Roosevelt as they stayed unbeaten for the year.

2nd-ranked Washington in “AA” was equally impressive behind the booming kills of Sydni Schetnan who’s going to play her college volleyball at Louisville. The Warriors improved to 12-3 with a 3-0 win over Lincoln.

And in Chester, Ella Pry’s 14 kills led the Flyers to a 3-0 win over Sioux Valley as Jean Benson’s team improved to 17-2 for the season.

