Trick-or-Treating at Lake Lorraine Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Lorraine, the development on the west side of Sioux Falls, will host a free Halloween event Saturday. Families can go trick-or-treating from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM along the west shore of Lake Lorraine.

People are encouraged to park in the Carsforsale.com parking lot, then head north to the walking path. Characters will be along the path, and businesses will be handing out goodies as well. The pathway works for wagons and strollers for younger kids. Families are encouraged to dress up and bring a bag for candy.

The other event going on is to decorate your house for the holiday. Submissions for this will be accepted until Sunday. Judging will take place October 28th. The winner will receive gifts from Lake Lorraine businesses.

Staff at the Lake Lorraine development canceled the drive-in movies planned for Saturday because of the cool weather.

