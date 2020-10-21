Advertisement

Virus deaths, hospitalizations hit new highs in Iowa

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The number of Iowa residents dying from the coronavirus is quickly rising again after weeks of increasing hospitalizations and outbreaks at nursing homes.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 31 new deaths from the virus Wednesday, the most confirmed in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the pandemic.

That does not mean that 31 people died in one day. Instead, it means that the state received 31 new reports of confirmed COVID-19 deaths through medical examiners and death certificates. Many of the deaths happened a few or several days ago.

