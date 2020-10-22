14 coronavirus deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus claimed the lives of 14 more South Dakotans Thursday, matching the state’s one-day high in COVID-19 deaths.

The additional deaths tie a single-day record set on Oct. 8. Two victims were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and 11 were over the age of 80.

The disease is responsible for 347 total deaths in South Dakota, including 124 in October, with over a week left to go in the month.

Health officials also reported 973 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 36,017. Of those cases, 26,397 have recovered.

Active cases reached a new high Thursday, increasing by 585 to 9,273.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the coronavirus rose by 23 to 355. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 13% of the state’s hospital beds and 22% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 36% of ICU beds are still available.

