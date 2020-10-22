Annual ZooBoo event this weekend at Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo is hosting the annual ‘ZooBoo’ event Friday through Saturday. It’s a Halloween event that organizers say might look a little different this year because of COVID-19, but there’s still plenty of fun.

There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, goodie bags, and the Creepy Carousel. Animals will be on exhibit Saturday and Sunday as well. The event is from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM Friday and 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, there is a special hour that’s new this year from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM for those with sensory processing issues. The capacity will be low during that time for the guests. People are asked to not reserve a ticket for that hour unless necessary.

Because of COVID-19, each day, capacity will be managed. Guests can pre-purchase tickets online to get a discount and a timed entry ticket. These types of tickets allow for shorter lines and the opportunity for social distancing. You can purchase tickets here.

Tickets for members are $5 online. For non-member adults, tickets are $12.75 online. For non-member children, tickets are $9.25 online. The event will go on rain or shine. Costumes are encouraged, but they must be family-friendly.

