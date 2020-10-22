Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Medicare supplement open enrollment options

Particularly during the pandemic, it’s important to know that you don’t have any surprises, and a Medicare supplement plan helps to eliminate any of those surprises.
By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re talking to Jordan Anderson, Vice President of Sales at Avera health plans.

Q: Open enrollment is certainly being discussed right now and who should be reviewing their plans for Medicare Supplement Insurance?

A: So I’d encourage everyone that is Medicare-eligible or has a parent that’s Medicare-eligible to check out their options during this time. Particularly during the pandemic, it’s important to know that you don’t have any surprises, and a Medicare supplement plan helps to eliminate any of those surprises. Really the differentiators that you’re looking for are the premiums that you pay out of pocket, as well as the network of providers that you’re able to access your care through.

Q: And for those who travel south during the colder winter months, what about coverage there?

A: We certainly have emergency care, and you have that coverage, no matter where or when that happens. But for those that want more than just the emergency care, we do offer plans, Medicare supplement plans that have national networks associated with them. And our local plans also have travel benefits associated with them to allow some flexibility for those people that want to bend yourself during the winter.

Q: What about signing up for a program that may be changing after the election?

A: Pick up coverage or maintain your coverage, in case you need it because you don’t want to be scrambling to pay medical bills that you’re never expecting to receive.

Q: What are some things to keep in mind while comparing plans?

A: Are you eligible for any advanced premium tax credits? Those tax credits are going to help reduce the premiums that you pay on a monthly basis and 93% of our enrollees are actively receiving these tax credits.

Q: And the base for Avera health plans is right here at home?

A: When you’re picking up the phone and give us a call, you’re talking with somebody that’s in your community, understands what you’re going through and we’ve got a lot of responses back that it’s very helpful. All of this information can be found at www.averahealthplans.com

