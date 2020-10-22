Big job for Murray picking roster for Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -New Head Coach and General Manager Marty Murray has a big job ahead. He has more players than normal in camp for the Stampede which will make roster decisions that much tougher. Luckily they have 5 preseason games which will help. And exhibition games are the best way to really evaluate his players. But with over 30 guys on the ice for practice, that makes choosing his final roster very tough.

“Well it’s a challenge for sure and 2020 has been anything but normal and our camp numbers are a little higher than they usually are. There was a dispersal draft last week from the teams opting out to play this year so we didn’t anticipate that and you just chalk it up to 2020 being one of those years. I think the good news for the players is that we’re going into things with an open mind and everyone’s going to get a fair opportunity to showcase themselves and see what they can do both in practice and in preseason games,”says Murray.

And that should make for an even more competitive camp having a brand new coach who will evaluate on what he see now and not what they’ve done in the past.

