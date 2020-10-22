Advertisement

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Football and Soccer headline our Plays of the Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Joe Kolbeck refuses to go down, helping lead Brandon Valley to victory over Harrisburg.

The Lynx soccer team got a championship effort from Kenney Nuebel who scored Brandon VAlley’s first goal and assisted on their second to lead the Lynx to the state title.

Western Christian’s Tammi Veerbeek has done plenty of winning, becoming the third coach in Iowa history to reach 1,000 wins on Saturday at the Heelan Classic.

Rapid City Stevens hadn’t lost a soccer game all year. O’Gorman’s Jack Pellman and Patryk Stys changed that with their leg and head in the state championship match.

Topping our list is Canistota/Freeman’s Logan Katzer, who goes over the top of Hanson for a touchdown.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

