Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

(WVLT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

The state received 4,146 continued claims for the week ending in Oct. 10, down 1,323 from the previous week, according to the Department of Labor. Continued claims indicate the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Meantime, the state received a total of 414 initial weekly unemployment benefit claims for the week ending in Oct. 17. This is a decrease of 29 from the previous week. This number remains slightly above the pre-pandemic average of 200-300 per week, though it is much lower than the several thousand per week the state received during the early months of the pandemic.

Officials say a total of $746,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $444,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $363,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $139,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $119.2 million on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

