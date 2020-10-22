Advertisement

Noem says South Dakota is doing ‘good’ as virus surges

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem has insisted that South Dakota is excelling in its handling of the pandemic, even as the state surpassed 9,000 active coronavirus cases and matched an all-time high for deaths reported in one day.

Noem has stuck to a “freedom-first” strategy, downplaying the danger of the virus while emphasizing the economy. The Republican governor told Fox News late Wednesday that the state is managing the pandemic and that its “economy is thriving.”

Data produced by Johns Hopkins University shows South Dakota ranks second in the country in new infections per capita over the last two weeks.

