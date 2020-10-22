Advertisement

Ohio places South Dakota, Iowa on coronavirus travel advisory list

Ohio travel advisory map, as of Oct. 21
Ohio travel advisory map, as of Oct. 21(WOIO)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Ohio Department of Health has added both South Dakota and Iowa to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.

The list is made up of states Ohio health officials advise against traveling to based on high coronavirus test positivity rates. South Dakota and Iowa were among seven states added to the list Wednesday.

South Dakota, along with several other Midwestern states where the virus is currently surging, are on travel advisories lists for several states, including New York, Kentucky, and New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State to award $10 million to South Dakotans facing housing problems due to pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The state of South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Officials identify Rapid City woman killed in crash near Rowena

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Rowena.

News

Lincoln County jail bond remains contentious ballot issue

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Miranda Paige
On election day, Lincoln County residents will decide on a bond measure for a new county jail and public safety center to be built in Tea. But before the votes are cast, some Tea residents are trying to get a grasp on the facts as some feel the county has gone about this bond process the wrong way.

News

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

Latest News

First Letter to Lincoln County Board of Commissioners March 24, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

14 coronavirus deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The coronavirus claimed the lives of 14 more South Dakotans Thursday, matching the state’s one-day high in COVID-19 deaths.

News

Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

News

Safe ways to celebrate the Halloween holiday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Halloween looks different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are a few ways to avoid spreading the virus while celebrating the holiday.

News

Safe ways to celebrate the Halloween holiday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Safe ways to celebrate the Halloween holiday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now