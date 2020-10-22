One hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say one person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in a home in the southeastern part of the city. Police say another adult and a child were removed from the home and are unharmed.

Details of the shooting are limited. It is unclear exactly where or what time the shooting happened.

A media release says officers were responding to a report of a “burglary/shooting.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at the press briefing Thursday morning.

