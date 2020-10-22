Pine Ridge grocery store names first Lakota tribe member as store manager

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A grocery store in Pine Ridge has named a member of the Lakota tribe as the store’s manager for the first time ever.

Buche Foods announced the hiring of Tameka Vocu on Thursday.

“It’s an honor to be the first Native American female managing the reservation’s biggest grocery store,” Voku said, via a press release. “This is the greatest opportunity I have ever received and I’m hoping that with both team members and community support, we can only improve on where we are now.”

Buche Foods took over the store two years ago from Sioux Nation, which had ran the store for its first 51 years of existence. The store has since undergone extensive remodeling and renovations.

