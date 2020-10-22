Advertisement

Safe ways to celebrate the Halloween holiday

Tips to safely navigate the holiday.
Many animals can become entangled in outdoor Halloween decorations -- though pumpkins are encouraged to serve as treats once the holiday is over.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Halloween is a holiday that typically involves lots of contact in the community, from trick or treating around neighborhoods to Halloween parties and events, and for this year’s Halloween, there are a few ways to make it a bit safer during the pandemic.

During a holiday with so much contact at festive gatherings, substituting virtual events for in-person ones is a great way to stay safe. Hosting pumpkin carving parties or costume making events over zoom encourages social distancing. Replacing trick or treating with a scavenger hunt or pinata at home keeps people from going home to home in their neighborhood. Holding a Halloween party outside keeps the risk low and everyone outside.

Another thing to remember is that a costume mask is not a proper face covering or substitute for an actual mask made to contain the moisture in your breath. Fortunately, there are plenty of mask options that can be incorporated into a costume. There is a full list of CDC compliant activities to adopt for Halloween on the Avera website.

