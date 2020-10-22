Advertisement

Sanford Pentagon prepares for DI college basketball

Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball
Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon is once again hosting some of the best college basketball teams in the nation this winter and in a year haunted by a pandemic, Pentagon staff says they are committed to everyone’s safety.

10 Division I college basketball teams from across the country are set to compete at the Pentagon over the next 2 months, bringing national exposure to Sioux Falls.

“A significant amount of awareness, or who we are, we’re in the upper Midwest. I’ve had this happen a lot where people say ‘What is in Sioux Falls?’ As you saw last week with the announcement of the crossover, I think there was near 500 stories written nationwide,” said President of Sanford Sports Steve Young.

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is in late November, including eight-teams from scattered conferences. An event that Sanford Sports is hoping can inspire youth across South Dakota.

“I think it does a lot because it brings awareness to the sport, and it puts it on a stage where they get a chance to watch it with mom and dad over the holidays or on a Saturday morning. They get a chance to expose themself to a dream that maybe they have someday,” Young added.

Basketball continues in December with two unofficial preseason top-5 teams facing off in Sioux Falls, #1 Gonzaga and #5 Iowa. The Hawkeye’s are returning to Sioux Falls after playing at the pentagon in 2017.

“To establish yourself on a national level you have to play people and the atmosphere up there, there’s not a whole lot that are better. The facility itself, the professionals with the people that run it, the atmosphere,” said Iowa Head Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery.

With these events, team safety is a top priority, “They’ll be basically in a bubble at their hotel room or the Pentagon and that’s going to be their routine for their journey here when they come. It’s going to be travel, get tested, hotel, Pentagon, hotel, Pentagon that’s going to be the best we can do,” said Young.

Pentagon Officials say these games will have limited fan capacity, and as of right now they’re still determining what that’s going to look like.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota launches COVID-19 home saliva test pilot program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota health officials announced a new at-home saliva test pilot program that will allow residents in two dozen counties or tribal nations to test themselves for COVID-19.

News

Noem says South Dakota is doing ‘good’ as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican governor told Fox News late Wednesday that the state is managing the pandemic and that its “economy is thriving.”

News

Winter storm dumps large amounts of snow in northeastern South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Thursday’s winter storm blanketed northeastern South Dakota counties with a few inches of snow, adding to the amount already on the ground from Tuesday.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Medicare supplement open enrollment options

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Particularly during the pandemic, it’s important to know that you don’t have any surprises, and a Medicare supplement plan helps to eliminate any of those surprises.

Latest News

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

News

SDSU poll finds majority of South Dakotans support a mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University found a majority of South Dakotans support the idea of a mask mandate, while a slim majority of residents disapprove of the handling of the coronavirus pandemic on a state and federal level.

News

Pine Ridge grocery store names first Lakota tribe member as store manager

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A grocery store in Pine Ridge has named a member of the Lakota tribe as the store’s manager for the first time ever.

News

Single-vehicle crash near Kimball leaves 1 dead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
One man is dead after crash a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in central South Dakota.

News

State awarding $10 million to South Dakotans facing housing problems due to pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The state of South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.