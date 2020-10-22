Single-vehicle crash near Kimball leaves 1 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is dead after crash a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in central South Dakota.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday about two miles west of Kimball, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a pickup was headed east when it went into the south ditch. The 84-year-old man driving the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the pickup. He was later pronounced dead at a Chamberlain hospital.

No one else was involved the crash. The victim’s name has not been released.

