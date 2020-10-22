Advertisement

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Legislatures are beginning to consider what the next South Dakota Legislative session might look like in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Legislature is wondering what their next legislative session might look like in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

After it was revealed that current Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) had fought his own battle with the virus, the question of how “virtual” the next legislative session will be come January has only grown louder.

Speaker Haugaard confirmed that at least six members of the State House have also come down with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Haugaard said that most showed little to no symptoms in fighting the virus.

Haugaard himself does not believe that much should change prior to the next legislative session.

“Providing reasonable options for legislative members, and if members are just absolutely of the opinion they cannot attend the session, they may need to make decisions about if this is the right time for them to serve.” Speaker Haugaard said.

Almost all committee hearings conducted in the interim have been virtual. Further, “veto day” and the special session both were conducted with a virtual aspect. Lawmakers ran into some technological issues during the special session earlier this month, where roughly half of them attended in person.

State Representative Mary Duvall (R-Pierre) believes they will hash technological issues out in due time, and have already started implementing the technology to do so.

“The Legislative Research Council (LRC) has an app for legislators only, it is called ‘My LRC Plus,' so we have to go in and use that system to log our votes. It is the same system legislators use to request bill drafts and to request co-sponsors for our legislation.” Duvall said. Duvall is currently a member of the State House, running uncontested for the State Senate in District 24.

Many lawmakers have brought up the learning curve that comes for newly elected legislators, and how being at the Capitol in person is an important aspect of getting legislation passed and learning the ropes.

The idea of a “hybrid session” has been raised by most all lawmakers.

However, the definition of a “hybrid session" varies.

“We will have Representatives and Senators that span the ages from their twenties to their eighties, and with many different healthcare needs out there. Preexisting conditions and things like that. I do believe we need to have a hybrid model of some sort.” said State Representative Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls)

The next legislative session is currently set to begin on January 12th, 2021. However, legislators expect to hear more in the coming weeks about how that session will look with COVID.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual ZooBoo event this weekend at Great Plains Zoo

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The 'Zoo Boo' event is Friday through Sunday at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.

News

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

News

Lincoln County jail bond remains contentious ballot issue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
On election day, Lincoln County residents will decide on a bond measure for a new county jail and public safety center to be built in Tea. But before the votes are cast, some Tea residents are trying to get a grasp on the facts as some feel the county has gone about this bond process the wrong way.

News

Lincoln County jail bond remains contentious ballot issue

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

GRAPHIC: Boy forced to kneel on uncooked rice, hold firework in mouth until it exploded, police say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The victim told investigators the abuse dates all the way back to June.

News

One hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Sioux Falls shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
Details of the shooting are limited. It is unclear exactly where or what time the shooting happened.

News

Someone You Should Know: Preserving amateur baseball history

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
This brother and sister play a big role in running the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame, in their hometown of Lake Norden.

News

Aberdeen city council informally discusses mask mandate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
At the end of it’s Monday evening meeting, the topic of what a potential mask mandate would look like was brought up in the Aberdeen City Council, and what could be done if a mandate was passed.

News

Make-A-Wish South Dakota realigns with Montana chapter

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota and Montana chapters are now serving the Treasure State and Mount Rushmore State collectively.

News

SD DOH finalizing plans for at-home saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
As cases continue to surge across the Midwest and in South Dakota, state health officials say they are working to finalize a new way of testing.