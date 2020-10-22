State awarding $10 million to South Dakotans facing housing problems due to pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state of South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the aid package Thursday.

Funds will be administered through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. The money was provided to the state through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security program - also known as the CARES Act.

Officials say the aid program can provide South Dakotans with up to $1,500 a month. Eligible recipients must demonstrate a financial need and be at risk of losing their housing. The aid can be used to pay for past due rent, mortgage, and utilities, for the time period of March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020.

More information about the program is available on the Housing Authority’s website.

