Advertisement

State awarding $10 million to South Dakotans facing housing problems due to pandemic

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state of South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the aid package Thursday.

Funds will be administered through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. The money was provided to the state through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security program - also known as the CARES Act.

Officials say the aid program can provide South Dakotans with up to $1,500 a month. Eligible recipients must demonstrate a financial need and be at risk of losing their housing. The aid can be used to pay for past due rent, mortgage, and utilities, for the time period of March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020.

More information about the program is available on the Housing Authority’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pine Ridge grocery store names first Lakota tribe member as store manager

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A grocery store in Pine Ridge has named a member of the Lakota tribe as the store’s manager for the first time ever.

News

Single-vehicle crash near Kimball leaves 1 dead

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
One man is dead after crash a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in central South Dakota.

News

Officials identify Rapid City woman killed in crash near Rowena

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Rowena.

News

Lincoln County jail bond remains contentious ballot issue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
On election day, Lincoln County residents will decide on a bond measure for a new county jail and public safety center to be built in Tea. But before the votes are cast, some Tea residents are trying to get a grasp on the facts as some feel the county has gone about this bond process the wrong way.

Latest News

News

Ohio places South Dakota, Iowa on coronavirus travel advisory list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Ohio Department of Health has added both South Dakota and Iowa to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.

News

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

First Letter to Lincoln County Board of Commissioners March 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

14 coronavirus deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The coronavirus claimed the lives of 14 more South Dakotans Thursday, matching the state’s one-day high in COVID-19 deaths.

News

Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

News

Safe ways to celebrate the Halloween holiday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Halloween looks different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are a few ways to avoid spreading the virus while celebrating the holiday.