Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Wolfpack sweep Central Lyon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) -Saturday Tammi Veerbeek’s Western Christian volleyball team earned her 1,000 career wins as a coach, most of which have come at the school she played at. She’s taken the Wolfpack to 12 state titles in her 22 years. They are trying to make the state tournament for the 20th straight year and tonight they got off to a good start with a 3-0 sweep of Central Lyon. They are now 30-9 for the season and they play again in the region semi’s on Monday, October 26th at Western Christian.

