Advertisement

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

‘When I smell it ... it smells like burnt tires’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While a cough, shortness of breath and fever have characterized COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists “new loss of taste or smell” as one of the common symptoms, too.

Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

“The chicken itself, ugh, it’s almost nauseating,” said Emily Welsh after taking a whiff.

“When I smell it now, it smells like burnt tires,” said Samira Jafari, who’s still trying to get her sense of smell back.

In a July study published on the JAMA Network, researchers found about 90% of patients surveyed who lost their sense of smell or taste improved or recovered within a month.

But nearly 11% said that the symptom was unchanged or worse over the same period.

“I went from no smell to like maybe 2 to 3 weeks of mild smells returning,” Jafari said. “Then, the smell went from returning gradually, slowly, mildly to just taking a very bad turn.”

For Welsh, her altered sense of smell assaults her at every turn.

“It’s been about 3 weeks since I’ve been smelling that burning plastic smell when I eat or shower, brush my teeth,” she said.

Jafari said she knows the feeling.

“You go through that maybe it’s just a weird day. Maybe something is just spoiled. Maybe the coffee is rancid and then you realize it’s not,” she said. “I thought there was really something going on in my house. I really thought something died in my garage.”

While we continue to learn more about COVID-19, Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how the virus impacts our senses.

One study published over the summer in the journal eLife found that people who tested positive for COVID-19 are 27 times more likely to lose their sense of smell than those who tested negative, making it more of an indicator of the virus can other symptoms, like a fever.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Plot thickens over origins of pope’s civil union endorsement

Updated: moments ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Question swirled Thursday about the origins of Pope Francis' bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions, with all evidence suggesting he made them in a 2019 interview that was never broadcast in its entirety.

News

State to award $10 million to South Dakotans facing housing problems due to pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The state of South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Officials identify Rapid City woman killed in crash near Rowena

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Rowena.

News

Lincoln County jail bond remains contentious ballot issue

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Miranda Paige
On election day, Lincoln County residents will decide on a bond measure for a new county jail and public safety center to be built in Tea. But before the votes are cast, some Tea residents are trying to get a grasp on the facts as some feel the county has gone about this bond process the wrong way.

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|

Latest News

News

Ohio places South Dakota, Iowa on coronavirus travel advisory list

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Ohio Department of Health has added both South Dakota and Iowa to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.

National Politics

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.

News

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

National Politics

Schumer: 'A Republican majority has left us no choice' but to boycott Barrett panel vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer explains why Democrats didn't attend the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday that forwarded Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.