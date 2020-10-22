Winter Storm Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue across the Dakota News Now viewing area through tonight. The precipitation will finally wrap up late tonight, but roadways won’t be 100% clear just yet. Due to the falling temperatures, there will still be icy and snow covered roadways across the region. Allow yourself extra time while traveling in the morning.

Friday will be quiet with a few peaks of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will top out in the lower 30′s north and the upper 30′s where there is less snow to the south. Heading into the weekend, we’re tracking another round of snowfall to move in. This time around, the precipitation type will be all snow and there won’t be a wintry mix involved.

The snow will begin in northwestern South Dakota on Saturday morning and slowly spread east throughout the day. Places like Pierre and Aberdeen will be dealing with the snow for the afternoon and evening hours whereas places like Sioux Falls won’t see it until late Saturday night and more so into Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will be in northwestern South Dakota where as much as another 4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible. The southern parts of the area including Sioux Falls could see around 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Snow lingers into Sunday and primarily impacts the southeastern parts of the viewing area as conditions clear to the northwest. The issue will turn to the colder temperatures. Lows on Sunday night will be down in the single digits for many including wind chills below zero. This upcoming week will be dry, but temperatures will start off much colder. Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week back to the 40′s to near 50 by Halloween.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.