Winter storm dumps large amounts of snow in northeastern South Dakota

Thursday’s winter storm blanketed northeastern South Dakota counties with a few inches of snow, adding to the amount already on the ground from Tuesday.
Thursday's winter storm blanketed northeastern South Dakota counties with a few inches of snow, adding to the amount already on the ground from Tuesday.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday’s winter storm blanketed northeastern South Dakota counties with a few inches of snow, adding to the amount already on the ground from Tuesday. And it’s the type of snow that Brown County Highway Superintendent Dirk Rogers says some of the more challenging to move.

“This is, we affectionately call this a nuisance snow, because you’re going to plow it and it kind of puffs up like a snow globe, and sometimes fall back where it was.” Rogers says.

Lighter snow than Tuesday, the few inches that dropped today, and blowing winds made roadways slick and dangerous across the county. Rogers says it’s an obstacle for those looking to get around from place to place, and can add risk to plow drivers.

“<Certainly the visibility is a little, a little diminished out in the county. We currently have about a dozen pieces that are out moving snow.”

And Rogers says Thursday’s constant snowfall and the heavier snow from earlier can make it more challenging to clear roadways. But he says it’s a job they’ve prepared for.

“The other day, that’s real heavy, it’s wet. You’ve got to get a little bit more speed to move it. You’re probably going to push some of that heavier snow, and hit some mailboxes and stuff like that. A lot more likely that what happened, you know a couple of days ago.”

The county has about a dozen plows out clearing roadways, and Rogers says they will be constantly out while the snow continues to fall.

