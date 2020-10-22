Winter Storm Incoming for Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for northern portions of the viewing area including Aberdeen for today. Snow will continue throughout Thursday. The heaviest snow will occur in the morning and early afternoon before gradually tapering off to some flurries by the evening hours. Snowfall totals exceeding six inches are possible in northern South Dakota by tonight.

This will be a heavy and wet snow and combining the falling temperatures that will lead to additional travel troubles thanks to the icy roadways. Friday will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds, but highs will be in the lower 30s.

We’re tracking the threat for a second winter storm on Saturday beginning in western South Dakota and gradually spreading east through the day on Saturday. Moderate snowfall is likely once again, but this storm system is still a little too far out to put exact snowfall totals on yet so stay with your First Alert Weather team in the coming days as we track that storm as well. This will bring significantly colder temperatures with lows by Sunday night dipping into the single digits in parts of South Dakota.

Next week will be dry with quiet conditions on the way as temperatures gradually warm back up into the 40s by the end of next week. It’ll remain cooler in areas that receive heavier snow in the coming days such as northern South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.