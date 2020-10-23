Advertisement

$16.92M science grant set to benefit University of Sioux Falls students

By Dakota News Now staff
Oct. 23, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls and its Sanford School of Medicine received $16.92 million from the South Dakota Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (SD BRIN).

The project offers research opportunities and core scientific facilities for students and faculty. A goal of SD BRIN is developing human resources and research talent in the areas of biomedical sciences and bioinformatics.

This grant continues the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) long-term support provided to SD BRIN since 2002 that totals nearly $57 million.

