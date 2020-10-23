A passion for radio and repairing the past

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Radio has been around for nearly one-hundred years and there’s a certain nostalgia associated with sitting around the radio and listening.

One man has taken that love for radios and turned it into a full-time hobby.

Don Sturzenbecher spent most of his career as an engineer in both radio and television. Now, he dedicates most of his time to keeping any radio you can think of in working order.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to Don in this Dakota News Now exclusive.

