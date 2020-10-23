Advertisement

Construction on schedule for new Northern State athletics complex

The dry weather northeastern South Dakota has seen the past couple of months has helped construction crews at Northern State prepare for winter work on the university’s latest project.
The dry weather northeastern South Dakota has seen the past couple of months has helped construction crews at Northern State prepare for winter work on the university’s latest project.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The dry weather northeastern South Dakota has seen the past couple of months has helped construction crews at Northern State prepare for winter work on the university’s latest project.

Even though the complex is far from finished, Northern State President Dr. Tim Downs says the university’s new football and softball stadiums are already making an impact on the donors, visitors, and residents of Aberdeen coming to see the ongoing project.

“When they come see it, they’re just amazed. And it’s even better than any of us could’ve anticipated.” Downs says.

The $55 million Educational Impact Campaign included the construction of new athletics fields, a new home for the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and now a new athletics complex. The project also adds on to the existing Barnett Center, adding new locker rooms, storage space, and an event center. And Downs says the project is still on track despite the current snowy weather, thanks in part to the recent dry months.

“The summer, was not a lot of rain. So that actually helped the project. I know other wanted more rain, but it has helped the construction business. This project is actually on time and they may even be just a little bit ahead of schedule.”

Downs hopes the new complex will become more than just a Northern State facility, but rather a regional hub for prep sports and activities.

“When you look at a facility like this, obviously the football team will play five or six Saturdays in the fall. We also want high school teams to come play here on Friday nights, or to even have playoff games here.”

The construction project is on schedule to be completed before Northern State’s 2021 football home opener, on September 11th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Postal Service preps for election day mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
The United States Postal Service is busy making sure those ballots make it safely and securely through the mail.

News

$16.92M science grant set to benefit University of Sioux Falls students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The University of Sioux Falls and its Sanford School of Medicine received $16.92 million from the South Dakota Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (SD BRIN).

News

Crews respond to house fire in north-central Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in north-central Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

News

SDSU poll: South Dakotan support for Trump lower than prominent state republicans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows support for President Trump is lower than other republicans in the state.

Latest News

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

A passion for radio and repairing the past

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Don Sturzenbecher spent most of his career as an engineer in both radio and television. Now, he dedicates most of his time to keeping any radio you can think of in working order.

News

Iowa’s COVID-19 death rate among highest in US, report says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal experts are warning that Iowa has among the nation’s highest coronavirus death and infection rates.

News

Minnesota reports 13 more deaths, more than 1,700 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s tally marks two straight weeks of more than 1,000 new daily cases and the third straight day of double-digit deaths statewide.

News

South Dakota breaks daily COVID-19 record as active cases near 10,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,185 new coronavirus cases Friday, setting a new daily case record.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.