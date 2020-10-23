Crews respond to house fire in north-central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in north-central Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police were the first to arrive at the house fire located in the 800 Block of N. Sherman Ave at around 12:30 pm. Authorities say an occupant was able to evacuate from the home before crews arrived.

Officials say the main body of the fire was under control within ten minutes of arriving. They say the fire was contained in the attic area but the second floor received moderate smoke damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

