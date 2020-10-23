Downtown Sioux Falls to host Trick or Treat event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Businesses across downtown Sioux Falls will participate in a Trick or Treat event on Sunday afternoon, from one to three, handing out candy to costumed patrons.

The event features 13 businesses rewarding dressed up customers with some candy as they travel the route around downtown Sioux Falls. Locations will offer hand sanitizer, along with encouraging masks and social distancing, as residents enjoy the festive event. For a map of participating locations, go to the Downtown Sioux Falls website.

