FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY!)-Week 9 (10-22-20)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The playoffs have arrived for most prep football teams in South Dakota while 11AAA, 11AA and 11A wrapped up their regular seasons in week nine.

Football Friday has you covered with a special Thursday edition! In our opening segment above we start in the 11B postseason with highlights from Lead-Deadwood at Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan, Chamberlain at Sioux Valley and McCook Central/Montrose at Stanley County. We wrap up the block in the 9AA playoffs with defending champion Viborg/Hurley hosting Parker.

We’ve got more 9-Man playoff action after a quick break, picking up in 9A with De Smet at Howard and Chester at Canistota/Freeman before checking out 9B action between Colman-Egan and Alcester/Hudson!

We step away from the playoffs to check out the final regular season week of footblal in 11AAA with a trio of games featuring Roosevelt and Washington, Lincoln and Rapid City Central, and O’Gorman at Harrisburg!

We close the show with the game of the year in 11AA between #1 Yankton and #2 Brookings while also checking in on Pierre hosting Douglas. We wrap up the show with a pair of 11A matchups in West Central at Canton and Dell Rapids at Tea!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.