Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY!)-Week 9 (10-22-20)

Highlights from 14 games across South Dakota!
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The playoffs have arrived for most prep football teams in South Dakota while 11AAA, 11AA and 11A wrapped up their regular seasons in week nine.

Football Friday has you covered with a special Thursday edition! In our opening segment above we start in the 11B postseason with highlights from Lead-Deadwood at Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan, Chamberlain at Sioux Valley and McCook Central/Montrose at Stanley County. We wrap up the block in the 9AA playoffs with defending champion Viborg/Hurley hosting Parker.

We’ve got more 9-Man playoff action after a quick break, picking up in 9A with De Smet at Howard and Chester at Canistota/Freeman before checking out 9B action between Colman-Egan and Alcester/Hudson!

We step away from the playoffs to check out the final regular season week of footblal in 11AAA with a trio of games featuring Roosevelt and Washington, Lincoln and Rapid City Central, and O’Gorman at Harrisburg!

We close the show with the game of the year in 11AA between #1 Yankton and #2 Brookings while also checking in on Pierre hosting Douglas. We wrap up the show with a pair of 11A matchups in West Central at Canton and Dell Rapids at Tea!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Jackrabbit & Coyote Come Together To Lead De Smet

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Co-Head Coaches Find Success At De Smet

Sports

Howard Leaning On Experience Heading Into Playoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tigers have top seed in 9A playoffs

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Sports

Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Latest News

Play of the Week

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Big job for Murray picking roster for Stampede

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Big job for Murray picking roster for Stampede

Sports

O’Gorman, Washington and Chester get volleyball sweeps Tuesday night

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
O'Gorman, Washington and Chester get volleyball sweeps Tuesday night

Sports

Balance has been the key to success for Eben’s Lions at Central Lyon/GLR

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Balance has been the key to success for Eben’s Lions at Central Lyon/GLR

Athlete Of The Week

Stenberg finishes high school career as State champion in “AA” golf

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Stenberg finishes high school career as State champion in “AA” golf

Sports

Stenberg finishes high school golf career as team and individual state champ!

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT