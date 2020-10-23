Former Jackrabbit & Coyote Come Together To Lead De Smet

DE SMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this election season there’s a good example of bi-partisan leadership on the gridiron in De Smet where a former South Dakota State Jackrabbit and South Dakota Coyote are sharing head coaching duties, and leading the Bulldogs to victory.

“His littler guy tends to come out on the field with us at practice at stuff and there’s a lot of USD shirts and there’s a lot of heckling going on!” De Smet Co-Head Coach Dan Wilkinson says.

Though SDSU alum Dan Wilkinson and USD alum Wes Clubb won’t agree on who wins the State-U game, they’ve got no problem coming to a consensus on De Smet gamedays.

“We talk it out. We just come to agreement and it hasn’t been a problem the last two years. We talk about something and we either say if it’s a good idea or not and we move on.” De Smet Co-Head Coach Wes Clubb says.

Which was part of the reason they were each approached two years ago with the opportunity to be co-head coaches.

“They brought up the thing would you coach with somebody else in front of the school board, in front of the athletic director, in front of the administration. And I was like absolutely if it’s the right person. It’s really not that hard. I knew Wes, I knew his son. I was a hundred percent go with it.” Wilkinson says.

“We’re here for the kids. It’s not about us, it’s about the kids. Both of us have college backgrounds, we played in college, and I think it was just the right fit.” Clubb says.

Wilkinson tends to work more with the defense while Clubb handles the offense, becoming one good arrangement for the Bulldogs.

“We love it. It’s just like having one coach. They just push us and keep pushing us to get better.” De Smet Junior Kalen Garry says.

And hopefully reach the place Clubb and Wilkinson each played in, the Dakota Dome, and a state championship game.

“I think Wes would answer it the same way I would. It’s more fun for us to get our team there than it is going to be for us to be there.” Wilkinson says.>

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.