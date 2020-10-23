Howard Leaning On Experience Heading Into Playoffs

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Howard Tigers went 7-0 and earned the top seed in the 9A playoffs.

Their reward is getting to open with the fifth ranked team in the state.

The Tigers face 6-2 De Smet to begin things tonight at 7 PM. Even though Howard did defeat the Bulldogs 39-0 three weeks ago, their road to the Dakota Dome would likely include a meeting with two-time defending state champion Canistota/Freeman in the semifinals should they advance, with two other unbeatens in Warner and Wall possibly waiting on the other end of the bracket.

Still Pat Ruml has plenty of reason to be confident that his Tigers can get to the Dome, in part thanks to a senior class that helped get them there two years ago.

