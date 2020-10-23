Advertisement

Howard Leaning On Experience Heading Into Playoffs

Tigers take top seed in to 9A playoffs
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Howard Tigers went 7-0 and earned the top seed in the 9A playoffs.

Their reward is getting to open with the fifth ranked team in the state.

The Tigers face 6-2 De Smet to begin things tonight at 7 PM. Even though Howard did defeat the Bulldogs 39-0 three weeks ago, their road to the Dakota Dome would likely include a meeting with two-time defending state champion Canistota/Freeman in the semifinals should they advance, with two other unbeatens in Warner and Wall possibly waiting on the other end of the bracket.

Still Pat Ruml has plenty of reason to be confident that his Tigers can get to the Dome, in part thanks to a senior class that helped get them there two years ago.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY!)-Week 9 (10-22-20)

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Featuring highlights from 14 South Dakota games!

Sports

Former Jackrabbit & Coyote Come Together To Lead De Smet

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Co-Head Coaches Find Success At De Smet

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Sports

Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Latest News

Play of the Week

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Big job for Murray picking roster for Stampede

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Big job for Murray picking roster for Stampede

Sports

O’Gorman, Washington and Chester get volleyball sweeps Tuesday night

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
O'Gorman, Washington and Chester get volleyball sweeps Tuesday night

Sports

Balance has been the key to success for Eben’s Lions at Central Lyon/GLR

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Balance has been the key to success for Eben’s Lions at Central Lyon/GLR

Athlete Of The Week

Stenberg finishes high school career as State champion in “AA” golf

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Stenberg finishes high school career as State champion in “AA” golf

Sports

Stenberg finishes high school golf career as team and individual state champ!

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT